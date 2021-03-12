Heaven on Kiko and Devon: I’m not the reason behind their breakup

Heaven Peralejo (right) has denied being involved in the rumored breakup of her co-actor Kiko Estrada and his girlfriend Devon Seron. Instagram: @devonseron, @heavenperalejo

MANILA — Heaven Peralejo denied on Friday being involved in the rumored breakup of her “Bagong Umaga” co-star Kiko Estrada and his girlfriend of two years, actress Devon Seron.

Peralejo, 21, addressed accusations of her supposed involvement with Estrada, 25, through an Instagram Stories update.

She wrote: “Associating me with actors I have scenes with can be easy. At the end of the day, we’re nothing more than just co-stars working with each other.

“I should have been dragged into the personal issue between Devon Seron and Kiko Estrada. However, I will not stay silent about it especially after being harshly accused of something I did not and would never do.

“To set things straight, I am not in any way romantically associated with Kiko nor am I the reason behind their breakup.”

The relationship of Estrada and Seron became the subject of speculation early this week, due to the noticeable changes on their respective social media pages.

Aside from her since-deleted cryptic statement about “hiding the truth,” Devon appeared to have removed all photos of Estrada from her Instagram account. Estrada, meanwhile, has completely wiped his page.

Neither, however, has gone on record to say they have broken up.

“I know how painful the process of heartbreaks can be but this does not justify pinning the blame on others who are not even involved. Although, I do sincerely hope Kiko and Devon would heal from this,” Peralejo said.

Seron and Estrada had been co-stars in at least three major projects starting in 2012, before they confirmed being together in January 2019. They celebrated their second anniversary as a couple in August 2020.

