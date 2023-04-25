MANILA -- After three years of being inactive in show business since the start of the pandemic, actor Enrique Gil is set to return to acting with home network ABS-CBN.

Gil, 31, will continue his journey in show business as a Kapamilya as he signed an exclusive contract with ABS-CBN on Tuesday, April 25.

Present during the event were ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal, and other network's executives.

Also present at the contract signing ceremony was Gil's talent manager Ranvel Rufino.

"Maraming-maraming salamat guys for this very warm welcome. From the bottom of my heart, thank you, thank you guys so much. I am back, baby! Here we go!," Gil said after he was welcomed with a flash mob at the executive lobby of the ELJ Building in the ABS-CBN compound.

With his comeback, fans of the Kapamilya actor can look forward to a stronger and bolder Gil.

"I am really excited to coming back and starting a new path. I am really excited to doing something I've never done before. So hopefully guys watch out for that," Gil said.

In his speech, Gil expressed his gratitude to ABS-CBN for giving him the opportunities.

"To all the bosses here, you know this has always been my home and I am really, really glad to be back home. I'm missing all these faces, it's been a long time. ...Thank you guys so much. I love you all and excited. Yeah, let's do it. Thank you," Gil said, who was also accompanied by his mother.

According to Vidanes, ABS-CBN is excited to collaborate anew with Gil.

"You know how much we really look forward to this. And I'm sure all our Kapamilyas are very, very happy to see you signing a new contract with ABS-CBN. You know that this will always be your home and you will always be our dear Kapamilya. We are looking forward, we are very excited to collaborate with you for all the coming projects -- TV series and film. You know that we are going to give them something different. We will tell meaningful stories that will engaged as many audiences globally, that's what we're doing. So, let's do this Enrique! Again, thank you, thank you very much. Tita Bambi, mommy, thank you very much. Ranvel, thank you. The long wait is over. Haaay thank you, Lord!" Vidanes shared at the event.

New Gil

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Gil's manager Rufino shared their plans for the actor.

"The only thing that changed is he just wants to take new roles, new challenges. We made sure lang that he is comfortable. That's the only plan that we have right now is for him to be happy and for him to take on the new roles and new challenges," Rufino shared.

Asked if the actor will now go through a "rebranding" under their management, Rufino answered: "Not because of me but because of him and probably his experience and years in the business, yes there will be a rebranding. First project you will see something new from him."

Rufino said that Gil signed a two-year exclusive contract with ABS-CBN for a series and movie.

"For TV of course we are exclusive with ABS-CBN and we will also be doing movie with ABS-CBN," said the talent manager who also shared his message to all the fans of Gil.

"Quen is very excited to comeback because of you guys. Thank you for patiently waiting for him and I promise you, he will give all he could give to make everyone happy," Rufino said.

Gil has been on hiatus from showbiz for three years. He was last seen in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Make It With You,” which was cancelled due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

