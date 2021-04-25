Sandara Park trends in PH after debuting new hairstyle

MANILA - Korean pop star Sandara Park on Sunday wowed her fans with her new hairstyle.

The former Kapamilya talent debuted her new short red hair in an Instagram post.

This is not the first time Park sported a short hairstyle, but she has been wearing her hair long for the past years.

Hours after her post, Park became one of the trending topics in the Philippines, and fans said they were reminded of how a new hairstyle means her group, 2NE1, will release a new song soon.

In 2019, Park also made headlines when she attended the Paris Fashion Week sporting blonde hair.

Park started her showbiz career in the Philippines in 2004 as a contestant of the ABS-CBN talent search Star Circle Quest.

She eventually rose to fame as one of the members of the K-pop girl group 2NE1, which disbanded in 2016.

