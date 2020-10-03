WATCH: Sandara Park visits a Pinoy market in Korea

MANILA — To begin her newest vlog, about visiting a Philippine market in South Korea, Sandara Park wondered if anyone would recognize her, saying that some Pinoys who didn’t grow up in the Philippines or do not watch a lot of local TV sometimes do not.

The woman who ran the first stall they visited did.

The K-pop star's vlog saw her buy some of her favorite stuff from the Philippines, eat sinigang with her friend, and take pictures with her Filipino fans —lots and lots of pictures.

You can check it out below: