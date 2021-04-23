Baby No. 3? Sarah Lahbati teases husband Richard Gutierrez for another baby

Photo from Richard Gutierrez Instagram account

Netizen swooned after Richard Gutierrez penned a sweet message for his wife Sarah Lahbati on Thursday.

On his Instagram account, Gutierrez revealed that he still has a crush on Lahbati.

“Still crushing on you, even though we’re together, married, and have two kids,” Gutierrez said.

But it appears that Lahbati’s reply won the hearts of some netizens as she teased her husband for a third baby.

“baby #3. Just kiddinggggggg i love you,” she replied to Gutierrez’s post.

Netizens quickly responded to Lahbati’s message, saying they also hope for a baby girl for the celebrity couple.

The couple have two children, Zion and Kai.

Last March, Gutierrez and Lahbati marked their first wedding anniversary. The couple, who got engaged in 2017, decided to push through with their intimate wedding last year amid concerns about COVID-19.

Lahbati also opened up about her relationship with her feisty mother-in-law, Annabelle Rama, from whom she has learned how to be patient.

While admitting that Rama can sometimes be loud, Lahbati revealed that her mother-in-law is also generous and thoughtful.

Currently, Gutierrez is part of ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

