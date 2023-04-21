SB19’s Josh Cullen drops new track ‘Pakiusap Lang’

Josh Cullen redefines love song with edgy hip-hop twist in "Pakiusap Lang." Handout

MANILA – After debuting as a bonafide solo star, SB19’s Josh Cullen continues to roll as he released another single under Sony Music Entertainment billed as “Pakiusap Lang.”

After his debut solo track “Wild Tonight,” the P-Pop artist proved that there is no stopping him as he wrote and produced a love song meshed with trap-laden beats and hip-hop verses.

The new single is a romantic rap ballad that talks about emotional honesty and shows a different side of Cullen as an artist.

“The lyrics came from my heart, and I wanted to make sure the arrangement and sonic vibe reflected my Filipino hip-hop side,” Cullen explained. “My cousin and his friends helped out with the chorus, and we all had a good time putting it together.”

According to SB19’s resident lead rapper and sub-vocalist, “Pakiusap Lang” is based on his personal experiences and thoughts about relationships.

“It's all about the struggles of maintaining a relationship when you can't be with your partner all the time due to work or other struggles going on in life. The song encourages the listener to hold on and trust the process,” he said.

The release of the track came with a music video that explores the idea of “holding onto the memories of your loved one, even when you know it’s time to let go.”

Directed by frequent collaborator Toothless, who also helmed the music video of SB19’s “Bazinga, the visuals brought Cullen’s ideas to life and expanded his initial concept with an element of mystery and an understated delivery.

﻿It also starred KAIA members Angela and Charice, who happen to be the main characters in the video. The two talents also dabbled in acting prior to their debut as P-Pop artists.

“When I was planning out the music video for ‘Pakiusap Lang,’ I knew I wanted to create a story that was emotional and impactful. As I was brainstorming ideas, I thought about the possibility of incorporating plot twists into the video, to really capture the viewer's attention. That's when I had the idea to feature KAIA members Angela and Charice in the video,” Cullen said.

“I had worked with them before and knew that they would bring a lot of talent and creativity to the project. Plus, their presence in the video would add an extra layer of intrigue and excitement for viewers. It was a pleasure to work with such talented and dedicated individuals, and I couldn't be happier with how the video turned out.”

“Pakiusap Lang” will be part of Cullen’s upcoming debut EP, which will be released later this year.