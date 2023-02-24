SB19's Josh Cullen drops debut single 'Wild Tonight'

Josh Cullen of SB19 reinvents himself as a Pop Star with debut single 'Wild Tonight.' Handout

MANILA – SB19’s Josh Cullen has stepped out on his own as a solo artist as he released his new single “Wild Tonight" under Sony Music Entertainment.

Packing a punch with innovative production and trap-laden beats, Cullen’s debut offering is about letting loose and breaking free from the ties that bind you.

According to the P-pop group member, the song gives him the opportunity to take ownership of his craft.

“The song is edgier and more provocative, and it's a true reflection of my own personal style and creative vision,” Cullen said. “Overall, I feel excited and fulfilled to be taking this journey of growth and discovery.”

Written and produced by himself with Ocho, The Bullet, “Wild Tonight” combines elements of EDM, pop, and hip-hop.

“First of all, it’s all me. While I love working with my bandmates and creating music as a group, this solo project has given me the chance to showcase my true self,” he continued.

Cullen also revealed that he was heavily involved in the creative process of his solo track – from brainstorming and refining music ideas to writing lyrics and composing melodies, and even getting himself into co-producing the material with his cousin.

“I make sure that it aligns with the way I want it to be. I take pride in the fact that I'm the driving force behind my own creative vision. I have the trait of being a control freak,” the singer said.

“When I have an idea, I want it to be executed exactly as I envisioned it, to the point where I almost feel like I'm ‘meddling’ with the different teams that work with me. But I consider myself fortunate and grateful, because they were extremely understanding and supportive of my artistic endeavors."

Apart from the music-making aspects of the track, he also oversaw the choreography and creative direction for the music video, a visual spectacle that pushes the boundaries of his work.

The music video takes an inside look at the lifestyle of a rich vampire royalty inspired by the character of Nosferatu. Known for its immortality, the vampire character was shown in different incarnations: from his early years living in a Victorian mansion to enjoying the modern club life like every human does.

The MV also features cameo appearances by members of various P-Pop groups such as KAIA, 1st. One and DIONE.

RELATED VIDEO