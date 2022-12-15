Photo from SB19's Instagram account.

MANILA — After its successful "Where You At" world tour, P-pop superstars SB19 stressed the importance of showcasing Filipino talent on the global stage.

Asked about their realizations after their world tour, Josh Cullen Santos said he felt the need to share their experiences as Filipinos with other people.

"‘Yung ginagawa namin hindi lang about us eh, hindi lang about SB19. It’s about the whole Filipino culture, kung paano namin ie-educate, ise-share ‘yung kultura natin sa Filipino-Americans," Santos said.

"It reminded them and kami po ‘yung naging tool and instruments para mai-share ‘yung kultura natin dito," he added.

John Paulo Nase, also known as Pablo, admitted that they were nervous performing outside the country.

"Before we start, talagang sobrang kinakabahan kami. Hindi namin alam kung may manonood sa amin sa mga cities or countries na pupuntahan namin. In terms sa preparation, siyempre puspusan pa rin naman ‘yung training namin. We always strive to innovate and give a different feeling to what we’re going to perform," Nase said.

"When we went to the countries or ‘yung mga cities na pinuntahan namin, sobrang nakaka-amaze and nakaka-overwhelm ‘yung feeling kasi hindi namin inaakala na baliktad pala. ‘Yung takot namin papalitan ng saya kasi sobrang napuno, talagang sinuportahan ‘yung (show) and we’re just really happy and thankful sa lahat ng sumuporta sa show po namin," he added.

Nase was firm in that they need to do more in order to share the Filipino culture and heritage to global audiences.

"Aside from the Filipino-Americans, our goal is to share Filipino heritage and culture all over the world. It’s good na mayroon programs doon sa consulate. To see Filipinos in one room and having fun in doing the activities parang familiar feeling siya na nasa Philippines pa rin ako and I really enjoyed that moment," he said.

"Nung nandun po kami na-feel po namin talaga na we have one goal and that is talaga na imarka ang Pilipinas sa buong mundo."

Stell Ajero credited their fans and loved ones for their success four years after their debut.

"Hindi ko alam na aabot pala kami sa ganito katagal …seeing ‘yung mga achievement namin, pati ‘yung team namin at ‘yung mga supporters, mapapasabi ka na lang po talaga na hindi po siya sa pinaplano, nasa hard work and ‘yung tiwala niyo sa bawat isa and kasama na rin po siguro ‘yung pag-manifest," Ajero said.

"With the support ng lahat ng tao sa paligid mo, great support system ng family and friends, kahit panghinaan ka ng loob, mawawala siya kasi may suporta ng mga taong naniniwala sa ’yo. Nandoon sila, nandoon kami, nandoon lahat ng taong naniniwala sa ’yo. Nandito kami ngayon dahil din po sa kanila," he added.

