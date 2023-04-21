Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia mark 5th wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia marked their fifth wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 20.



In their respective social media accounts, the couple shared their message for each other accompanied by photos showing how they celebrated their special day.

"Happy 5th wedding anniversary, my everything! Started from a small motorcycle trip to Tagaytay, followed by some spontaneous plans together. Off to relax and enjoy the rest of the day before we go back to being mommy and daddy again. I love you so much," Crawford wrote in his post.

For her part, Garcia shared that she is "blessed to get to do life" with Crawford.





"5 years married to this guy. Today started with a (very hot) breakfast ride, and then a bunch of spontaneous, last-minute plans that we were not prepared for, but thoroughly enjoyed anyway. It ended the same way it always does: chilling and watching our current favorite show, then cuddling up with our little one. So blessed I get to do life with you @billycrawford Love you!" she wrote.

Crawford and Garcia tied the knot in Balesin on April 20, 2018. They welcomed their son Amari in September 2020.

