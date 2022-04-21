BINI’s Sheena and South Korean rapper Jessi perform the latter’s viral hit ‘ZOOM.’ TikTok: bini_sheena, itsjessibaby

MANILA — “So smooth, girl!” went South Korean rapper Jessi’s comment on BINI member Sheena Catacutan’s dance cover of her hit “ZOOM,” which has raked in millions of views in a matter of hours.

Sheena, the youngest member and main dancer of BINI, uploaded her take on the viral #ZoomInZoomOutChallenge on TikTok on Thursday morning. As of writing, the clip has already drawn 6 million views.

Jessi was one of over 5,000 who left comments on Sheena’s post.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The “Na Na Na” performer replied: “oMGGG HI I LOVE U!!!”

Beyond that, Jessi re-posted Sheena’s video via Instagram Stories, captioning it with fire emojis.

“What! Jessi noticed me both on IG and TikTok! ILY!” Sheena responded with crying and heart hands emojis.

Instagram: @bini_sheena

Sheena, a former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate, is one of eight members of BINI, alongside Jhoanna, Mikha, Gwen, Stacey, Colet, Maloi, and Aiah.

Dubbed the “nation’s girl group,” BINI is set to follow up its hits “Da Coconut Nut” and “Golden Arrow” with a summer single, titled “Pit A Pat.”

#BINI TEASER | TITLE REVEAL



The nation's girl group is so excited for all of you! As per @BINI_ph, "Seryoso 'to, hindi 'to biro" 😉



Pit A Pat, soon 🌸🎶 pic.twitter.com/LnAOOpzV2w — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) April 21, 2022

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC