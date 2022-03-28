BINI is dubbed the ‘nation’s girl group’ in the Women’s Month issue of PARCINQ magazine. Courtesy of PARCINQ

MANILA — BINI, the breakout P-pop act behind the hits “Na Na Na” and “Da Coconut Nut,” is dubbed the current-generation “nation’s girl group” in the Women’s Month issue of PARCINQ magazine.

Jhoanna, Aiah, Sheena, Mikha, Stacey, Colet, Gwen, and Maloi are the cover stars of the publication’s “The Future is Female” issue, which sees the in-demand performers garbed in extremes of white top and jeans, and ‘90s-inspired outfits reminiscent of local pop legend Jolina Magdangal.

“All Hail BINI,” goes the cover’s tagline, to match an extensive story chronicling the group’s two-year training under Star Hunt Academy prior to their 2021 debut, their mission of promoting Pinoy pop to the world, and becoming role models for young Filipinos when it comes to self-empowerment and perseverance.

Referring to BINI’s music identity that mixes the patriotic with the modern, Mikha said: “We have our own style. We put our touch of Pinoy in it. Like the touch of Pinoy is our harmonies and just — excellence. We truly aim for excellence ever since we started training.”

Beyond their performances, which have gone viral time and again for the members’ synchronization and stage presence, BINI also strives to live by its new definition of “binibini,” according to Aiah.

BINI is composed of (from left) Maloi, Colet, Aiah, Mikha, Stacey, Jhoanna, Gwen, and Sheena. Courtesy of PARCINQ

“We always adhere to what it means: someone aware and informed. We always try na kahit we’re inside the house, we make the effort to connect to what’s truly happening outside.

“Ang daming nangyayari na unfortunate things and we try to help others and express it through our music, through our performance. And ang sarap talaga sa feeling na when we’re performing, ang dami mo na palang nata-touch na lives,” she explained.

BINI has been juggling a packed first quarter of 2022, most recently with the release of their landmark collaboration with fellow P-pop group SB19 on “Kabataang Pinoy.”

Still ahead are BINI’s joint track with its sibling group BGYO, “Up!”, which will be released April 1; its highly anticipated music video for “Na Na Na”; and its live performance at the P-Pop Convention concert on April 10.