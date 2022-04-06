BGYO and BINI perform hits of Vice Ganda during a recent episode of ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — A medley of performances featuring Vice Ganda’s hits, including BGYO and BINI’s P-pop covers of “Boom Panes” and “Karakaraka,” continues to rake in views, reaching the million mark on Wednesday.

The official uploads of the video across Facebook and YouTube have garnered combined views of more than 1 million since Saturday. Clips of BGYO and BINI’s numbers, which include full choreography, have also been circulating on TikTok.

The sibling P-pop acts’ Vice Ganda renditions were part of the April 2 opening number of “It’s Showtime,” which also included performances from mainstays Vhong Navarro, Kim Chiu, Karylle, Amy Perez, Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz, and Jackie Gonzaga.

That special episode of the noontime program marked Vice Ganda’s birthday celebration.

BGYO and BINI’s “It’s Showtime” appearance happened to be just a day after the release of their first official collaboration track, “Up!”, whose music video was filmed during their stay in Dubai for their 1MX concert in December.

The Star Magic artists are also gearing up for their respective performances at the P-Pop Convention concert on April 10 at the Araneta Coliseum. The grand event will assemble several P-pop acts — including the likes of SB19 and MNL48 — on one stage, for the first time.

