MANILA -- Actor-host Luis Manzano is celebrating his birthday on Thursday, April 21.

The actor-host took to social media to share his message to all those who greeted him on his special day.





Meanwhile, Manzano's wife, actress Jessy Mendiola shared her birthday message for her husband as she uploaded their sweet photos together on social media.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life. You are a blessing to all of us, especially to me. Your heart is one of a kind, you would always look out for others before yourself… and that alone is a sign that I married a good man. My wish for you this year, is for you to give yourself what you deserve. You deserve to focus on yourself too, give yourself the freedom to live life and pursue everything your heart desires," Mendiola wrote.

"I wish you good health, happiness and peace… 'Yung love department, ako na bahala dun. I will always love you & protect you, alam mo yan. Basta happy ka lang, masaya na din ako. I love you with all my heart, my partner in everything. Happy birthday, my howhow," she added, tagging Manzano.

The two celebrated their first wedding anniversary last February.

Aside from Mendiola, Manzano's mother Vilma Santos also greeted her son a happy birthday.

"I’m so proud of you! I LOVE YOU LUCKY," Santos wrote on her Instagram page.