MANILA -- Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola marked their first wedding anniversary on Monday, February 21.

The two took to their respective Instagram accounts on Monday night to share their message for each other.

"Happy 1st wedding anniversary my wowow! One down, forever to go," wrote Manzano, as he posted photos taken by Nice Print Photo.



For her part, Mendiola also posted snaps of her and Manzano on the beach.

"Happy 1st anniversary, my love. It’s been a year since we got married and my love for you has never been stronger. Thank you for choosing to love me everyday. I will never get tired of watching sunsets with you. I love you, @luckymanzano," she wrote.

Manzano and Mendiola made headlines April last year when they revealed that they are already married.

Manzano and Mendiola exchanged “I do’s” at The Farm at San Benito in Batangas in a civil wedding rites officiated by Lipa City Mayor Eric Africa.

Manzano and Mendiola first went public about their relationship back in July 2016.

