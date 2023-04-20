Karina Bautista stars in Maki's music video for 'Saan?'

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Karina Bautista stars in the official music video of "Saan?" by Maki, which is now uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Tarsier Records.

The newest heartbreak anthem, which was released last month, was written by Maki himself. It was produced by Nhiko Sabiniano and mastered by Moophs.

Maki released his debut single "Halaga" back in December 2021 also under Tarsier Records.

He also released the singles “Para Sa Buwan” and “Thinkin’ Bout Your Smile,” a collaboration with KaixAaron.

