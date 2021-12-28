Tarsier Records artists to hold online concert

MANILA -- The artists of Tarsier Records will give back to its fans all over the world through a digital concert titled "TY 2021."



Tarsier Records’ Class of 2021 will be staging the virtual concert on December 29 (Wednesday), 8 p.m. on the YouTube channels of Tarsier Records, ABS-CBN Star Music, and One Music PH.

Part of the line-up are OPM artists such as Asia’s Soul Supreme KZ Tandingan, Bugoy Drilon, and Sam Concepcion.

This year’s new signees include TikTok sensation Zion Aguirre, Spotify RADAR Philippines artist allen&elle, new girl group New Flame, and former “The X Factor UK” contestant and member of United Vibe Jon Guelas.

"Monarch" star and Tarsier artist Inigo Pascual will also have a special treat for viewers.



The one-hour live concert will feature never-before-heard live versions of Tarsier’s original releases.



Established in 2017, Tarsier Records is the international arm of ABS-CBN Music with a roster of eight artists and a goal of connecting the local scene with the global market.

Four years later and as the curtains close on 2021, that number has grown to over 25 artists with nearly 200 songs in their catalog.