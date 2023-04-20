JR De Guzman shares preparations for upcoming Manila show

Watch more News on iWantTFC

JR De Guzman knows that when it comes to entertainment, Filipinos could be one of the toughest crowds in the world to please. So for his upcoming big show in Manila, he said he will take the time to be extra-prepared.



The Filipino-American comedian is set to perform in the Philippines in June.

Fil-Am comedian JR De Guzman to hold Manila show in June

"I’m gonna go maybe a week before and do a few practice shows and see what works for the audiences out there," he said in an interview. "But for the most part, I think I actually was out there in 2014 to 2015 doing some shows, so I have a general idea of what we like, what the Filipinos like."

De Guzman's family did train him early in crowd work, even if the training was unintentional.



"My family was my first hard crowd. When you have a hard crowd, they're like, ‘No, I don't believe it.’ But in a good way though," he added. "My dad is always roasting me and we're always roasting him back. So if anything, it helped me sharpen my skills."

Meet JR De Guzman, Manila-bound fresh prince of standup

De Guzman's latest standup show "Later That Evening" has been playing to sold-out venues all over the U.S.



While he has built a sizable non-Filipino fanbase, Filipinos still travel far distances to attend his shows in America.



"I’ve been really lucky," the comedian said. "The Filipino community has come out in support since Day One."



He added: "I'm really, really grateful for the community. So maybe it's good that they're all nurses and I'm doing this so they can support me. It's like the OFWs, they're sending money back home, but they're also sending it to me to see the show."



For his Manila show, De Guzman plans to deploy his no-so-secret weapon: his father, Tony, who now has his own fans after his funny videos appeared in JR's posts.



De Guzman began his stand-up career 12 years ago. He took up a musical comedy class at the University of California, Davis and found success through college shows.



He was part of the select group of up-and-coming comedians who had 15-minute sets in the 2018 Netflix special "The Comedy Lineup."



But it was during the pandemic when many turned to their phones and other devices for entertainment that his comedic talents became even more known globally through his social media posts.



De Guzman lovingly roasts his family in his shows. But despite the lighthearted jokes, he said he considers his parents as his heroes.



Born in the Philippines, he was raised in Eagle Rock, California and now lives in Sacramento.



"When we moved here, she started from nothing, finishing school," de Guzman said of her mother. "And my dad was in the PMA (Philippine Military Academy) and he gave up his career in the military so my mom can pursue her career here."



De Guzman's Philippine show will be held at the Solaire Resort and Casino on June 3.