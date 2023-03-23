Fil-Am comedian JR De Guzman to hold Manila show in June

MANILA -- Filipino-American comedian JR De Guzman is set perform in Manila in June.

De Guzman is expected to share his wit and musicality with his fellow Filipinos as MYX Global brings his hit US show “Later That Evening” to The Theatre at Solaire on June 3 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show are now available via on www.ticketworld.com.ph and Solaire Box Office Level 2.

De Guzman expressed his excitement about his trip to the Philippines.

"My dad and I are so EXCITED to be coming to the homeland MANILA, PHILIPPINES," he said.

De Guzman has been making a name on the world stage for his gift of entertaining live audiences while introducing Asian culture and conveying his take on racism in his narratives.

He was previously featured in the Netflix special “The Comedy Lineup” and Comedy Central’s “Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City.”

De Guzman was born in Pangasinan. He was still a baby when his family migrated to California.

Aside from the US where he is currently on tour for “Later That Evening” until the end of the year, De Guzman has already performed in Stand-Up Tokyo and ROR Comedy in Japan, the Jokers Ball in Indonesia, and the Badaboom Comedy Series in Amsterdam, among others.

He also won in the “Stand-Up NBC” competition in 2016 and was named as a "new face" in “Just for Laughs 2017.”