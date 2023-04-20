MANILA -- Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Bruno Mars is coming back to Manila for a one-night concert on June 24 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

This was confirmed by local promoter Live Nation Philippines in a social media post on Thursday morning.

"Hooligans! Guess who's back again? Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to dance and sing along with Bruno Mars on June 24 at the Philippine Arena!⁠" the caption read.

General sale for the tickets will be on April 28 and the Live Nation Philippines pre-sale will be on April 27.

Mars last performed for his Filipino fans in 2018 when he brought his "24K Magic" tour in Manila.

The Filipino-American artist is known for the hits "Just the Way You Are," "Versace on the Floor," and "That's What I Like," to name a few.

