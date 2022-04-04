(L-R) Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak accept the award for Record of the Year for 'Leave the Door Open' onstage during the 64th annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images/AFP

Filipino-American artists on Monday (Manila Time) conquered the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, bagging three of the four major awards.

Fil-Am pop star Olivia Rodrigo won three Grammy Awards including Best New Artist, where Fil-Am rapper Saweetie was also nominated. Saweetie's "Best Friend" with Doja Cat was also nominated for Best Rap Song.

Rodrigo also bagged the Best Pop Solo Performance for her debut single "drivers license," while her debut album "Sour" won the Best Pop Vocal Album award.

Bruno Mars' Silk Sonic swept all four nominations for "Leave The Door Open," including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

His comeback song also won Best R&B Song and tied with "Pick Up Your Feelings" by Jazmine Sullivan for Best R&B Performance.

Mars now has 15 Grammy Awards under his belt, which includes "Just The Way You Are" for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 2011; Best Pop Vocal Album for "Unorthodox Jukebox" in 2014; Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Uptown Funk" with Mark Ronson in 2016; and his contribution as a producer for Adele's "25" in 2017.

His "24K Magic" in 2018 bagged the Album of the Year and Best R&B Album; and Record of the Year for the track of the same name; while "That's What I Like" won Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song.

R&B singer H.E.R. also went home with one Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Fight for You."She was up for 8 nominations.

She now has five Grammys under her belt: Best R&B Performance for "Best Part" with Daniel Caesar and Best R&B Album for her self-titled album in 2019; Song of the Year for "I Can't Breathe" and Best R&B Song for "Better Than I Imagine" with Robert Glasper and Meshell Ndegeocello.

This year's leading Grammy nominee Jon Batiste soared past his heavyweight competition to win the coveted Album of the Year award for "We Are" -- a triumph for the jazz and R&B artist with less global name recognition than his pop star peers.

Batiste -- a bandleader and television personality, whose previous prizes include an Oscar for his soundtrack to the Pixar animated movie "Soul" -- surprised Grammy watchers by scoring 11 nominations this year, the most of any artist.

He cleaned up with five awards, the most of any artist this year.

—with a report from Agence France Presse