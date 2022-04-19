Actress Andrea Brillantes. Instagram: @blythe

MANILA — In declining a fan’s request to flash the “two joints” sign for a photo, actress Andrea Brillantes had this reason: “Leni ako.”

The teen star recalled the interaction through an April 18 video on TikTok, where she is the most followed Filipino celebrity with some 17.5 million followers.

In the clip, Brillantes shared that the fan had also insisted on taking a photo of her without a mask and with an outfit that would contradict her current brand endorsement.

“To be honest, yes, actually medyo bad trip ako niyan,” she admitted.

Brillantes then narrated how the encounter ended up with a mention of “Leni,” apparently referring to presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo.

"Two joints? Leni ako." Actress Andrea Brillantes, the most followed Filipino celebrity on TikTok with 17.5M followers, says in an April 18 video on the platform that she declined to pose with a certain hand sign because, "Leni ako."

“Ta’s ito na talaga — kaya mukha akong bad trip diyan kasi bad trip nga talaga ako. Si kuya na kanina pa nangungulit sa mask, biglang sabi, dali, picture tayo, ‘Two joints, two joints!’ Sabi ko, ‘Hindi! Leni ako!’ Walk out ako. Masama ba, ha?”

The “two joints” hand sign has been identified with another presidential aspirant, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, who frequently flashes it in his campaign rallies.

Domagoso previously explained that it refers not to the use of marijuana (its popular meaning), but to “Yorme,” his nickname as mayor, and “Ong,” his running mate, Dr. Willie Ong.

Brillantes, who is seen as one of the most influential teen personalities in the country, has time and again used her wide platform on social media to urge her fellow youth to vote.