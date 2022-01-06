Photo from Andrea Brillantes' Instagram account

For the second year in a row, Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes topped the list of Filipino celebrities who have the biggest following on TikTok.

Brillantes has amassed 15.6 million followers on the social media platform, almost doubling her numbers from 2020.

Sanya Lopez occupied the second spot with 11.8 million followers, while Ivana Alawi’s sister, Mona, climbed into third spot with 11 million followers.

Korean actress Dasuri Choi took No. 4 with 10.7 million followers and another Kapamilya star Maymay Entrata rounded up the top 5 with 8.6 million subscribers.

Vice Ganda, on the other hand, dropped to sixth place after ranking third last year. Also included in the top 10 are AJ Raval, Kyline Alcantara and Sofia Pablo.

The social media site has recently released its TikTok 100, a curated list of some of its most followed creators and viral trends of the past 12 months.

Leading the list of TikTok Stars for 2021 are Spencer Serafica, LITE, Mrs. Harisson, vlogger Niana Guerrero and Nicole Caluag.

Hanemiya was named as TikTok Rising Creator followed by Shuvee Etrata, KielVJ, Atty. Tony Roman and Ansony Lansang.

Placing first in the list of TikTok Edu Creators was Krizzle Luna, while Kuya Show and Dr. KIlimanguru took the second and third spots.

For food creators, actor Marvin Agustin topped the Top 10 ranking ahead of Ninong Ry and Chef Hazel.

Eric “Eruption” Tai was the top Sports Creator for 2021, beating Olympian Margielyn Didal who placed second.

Kiel Rodriguez was TikTok’s top livestreamer followed by Eson Cap and Jiro Morato, while #SquidGames was the most used hashtag challenge last year.

