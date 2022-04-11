In her own words: Andrea Brillantes’ ‘side of the truth’

Andrea Brillantes addresses intrigues she was involved in in recent months, during an Instagram live session on Monday. Instagram: @blythe

Teleserye star Andrea Brillantes broke her silence Monday through an Instagram live video, addressing several intrigues and controversies she has been involved in in recent months.

Brillantes, 19, went live on the social media platform, where she has 13.5 million followers, two days after actor-athlete Ricci Rivero asked her to be his girlfriend before a crowd of UAAP fans at the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday.

She answered by holding up a shirt that says, “Yes,” making their relationship official.

The confirmed romance, following months of rumors linking them, came as a surprise for many fans of Brillantes, who until then had been known to be with her love team partner, Seth Fedelin.

In her live video Monday, Brillantes finally revealed that she and Fedelin were indeed officially together for two years and three months, until they broke up in October 2021.

She said that while “painful,” their separation was a mutual decision. The reason: they agreed that they were no longer growing as individuals.

Brillantes and Fedelin have been screen partners since 2019, across major projects, including “Kadenang Ginto,” “Wild Little Love,” “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” “Saying Goodbye,” and the upcoming “Lyric and Beat.”

Despite their breakup, Brillantes said she and Fedelin promised each other they would carry on being co-stars.

Brillantes’ statement about Fedelin, where she also thanked him for defending her, was one of three points she made during the 10-minute live video.

She also spoke in detail about a “picture” which resulted in her posting, admittedly and regrettably with clouded judgment, a TikTok video which she now concedes only “made everything worse.”

Brillantes made no specific mention of the people involved, but did refer to one of them as a friend. In January 2022, Brillantes made headlines when she appeared to sever ties with her known close friend and co-star Francine Diaz on social media.

At the time, the issue appeared to stem from a circulating photo showing Fedelin and Diaz together with the latter’s family. Diaz’s manager has since denied that the actor was romantically pursuing the actress.

Brillantes’s TikTok video included lyrics from Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me,” in particular: “I gave my all and they all know it. You turned me down and now it’s showing. In two months, you replaced us. Like it was easy. Made me think I deserved it.”

In her statement on Monday, Brillantes called that move “an honest mistake.”

The third part of her Instagram live session pertained to rumors in general: that she had been unfaithful to Fedelin, that she was in a relationship with one of the men she was seen with in a viral photo (she did not expound), and that she stormed someone else’s dressing room.

She denied all of these. Brillantes admitted she was especially “furious” over the allegation involving the dressing room, and that she contemplated filing a legal complaint against those behind the rumor. She ultimately decided against it, opting instead to move on and forgive.

Brillantes made no specific mention of Rivero in her statement, only saying that her heart is “happy.”

She closed her live video — watched by at least 156,000 during its stream — by urging her viewers to direct instead their attention to more important matters, including the presidential elections.

In her words, here’s “my side of truth,” according to Brillantes:

ON SETH FEDELIN

I would like to say thank you kay Seth Fedelin for speaking up. Thank you, Ali, dahil kahit hanggang ngayon, hindi mo pa rin ako pinabayaan. Alam ko na these past few months ay napakahirap para sa atin, para sa ating dalawa, para sa ating lahat.

I have mad respect for you dahil kinaya mo pa rin akong ipagtanggol kahit alam ko na gustung-gusto mo na rin magsalita.

Pinili ko na lang ho sana manahimik at lunukin ang lahat ng mga binabatong salita sa akin ng lahat ng tao.

Pero, kasi, here I am, at my happiest moment at marami pa rin pong nadadamay at nababalik na mga pangalan kahit hindi naman na po dapat. Mas lalo pang dumadami ang mga fake news.

‘Di ko na po pahahabain pa, kaya here is my side of the truth, and I hope you would all listen or at least give me a chance to explain. I would like to address each issue one by one, so please bear with me.

We broke up last year. Early October ‘yun. It was a painful breakup, but it was a mutual decision, ‘yung paghihiwalay namin. We both loved each other truly and deeply. We learned so much from each other, but in the end, we realized na we weren’t growing as individuals na.

We ended on good terms, at iyon naman ang importante.

Napag-usapan din namin… We promised each other na magpapatuloy pa rin kami sa work namin. We love each other as friends and we also like the company of each other as actors. At gusto namin matupad ‘yung pinag-usapan namin two years ago tungkol sa mga pangarap namin.

Nirirespeto ko si Seth Fedelin at nirirespeto ko ‘yung love team namin, at mahal na mahal namin ‘yung fans namin.

ON THE VIRAL PHOTO AND HER TIKTOK ‘MISTAKE’

I admit I made an honest mistake and that was showing my emotions online sa public. Kaya this is why you should always think before doing something. Aaminin ko, my mind was too clouded with sorrow that I forgot to think about what will happen next, or this could affect me or people around me.

I had no contact with them when I saw the picture, so I made a TikTok which made everything worse. I know I should have asked first, I should have consulted my managers before posting it, or sana nanahimik na lang talaga ako.

Pero sana man lang guys once maisip niyo na tao lang din ako, and it was my first heartbreak so hindi ko talaga alam kung paano siya iha-handle. But I couldn’t blame you guys kasi never naman kami nag-out sa relationship namin.

Kaya kahit masakit na sinasabi ng mga tao na wala akong karapatan kasi never naman naging kami, masakit. Masakit kasi naging kami. Naging kami for two years and three months. Kaya nga I used that song because the lyrics in that song [were] the most accurate and most relevant lyrics to what I was feeling at the time.

Wala rin naman akong sinisisi. I never meant to pull anyone down. Ayokong manira ng tao. Nagulat lang din talaga ako and I was just really hurt, kasi kaibigan ko pa ‘yung kasama.

Pero I had not bad intentions. Hindi ko lang talaga naisip because I was acting based on my emotions, at pagkakamali ko ‘yun.

I tried to call so many times to have an explanation, makakuha ng sagot, but no one answered. Noong meron naman nang sumagot, it was too late. It was too late for me to take it all back, it was too late for me to delete the video that I posted.

Kaya guys, please take this lesson from me, to reflect, to pause, and to breathe when everything is falling out of place.

Para sa akin naman kasi, kapag masyado nang puno ‘yung emosyon mo, please, pause ka muna. Don’t do anything foolish, don’t do anything with knowing the whole truth.

Para sa akin naman, it’s never foolish to post your emotions online, because sadness is natural and a valid feeling for a human being to feel. Pero, kasi, since we live in a generation where everything you do and say can be used against you in a negative way, you should always be cautious with your actions.

Whether you had good intentions, it won’t matter na once it’s out sa public, because people will always twist everything.

ON FAKE NEWS, INCLUDING THE ‘DRESSING ROOM’ RUMOR

After posting the TikTok, ang dami nang kumalat na fake news. Wala pong totoo doon. Hindi ako nagloko. Hindi ko rin jowa ang mga pinagkalat niyo na kasama kong lalaki sa pictures. At pinaka importante sa lahat, hindi ho ako nanugod sa dressing room. Hindi ho talaga. I also don’t know where people got that.

Ang alam ko lang, may isang dummy account na nag-tweet, and it’s funny because naniwala naman lahat agad sila, kahit it was just words. Pero, kasi, meron ding entertainment reporter, may public figure na sinabi ‘yun sa vlog niya, which made the alleged rumor more credible for people to believe.

Aaminin ko, I was mad. I was mad furious and I wanted to file a case sa mga taong nagpakalat nu’n. And in every lie that was thrown at me without any concrete proof, I was mad and broken. Everyone accusing me of something I didn’t do.

Guys, let’s be real. Kung totoo naman ‘yun, sana kumalat na, pero walang kumalat na video. There are CCTVs in every corner of ABS-CBN, and I actually asked for a footage para lang mapakita ko sa mga tao na hindi ko ‘to ginawa. Nandito ako sa elevator, bumalik ako sa dressing room. I didn’t do that.

Pero matagal na ‘yun. And hindi ko na tinuloy [ang kaso], kasi binaon ko na sa limot ‘yun. Alam ko ‘yung katotohanan. Alam ng Diyos ang totoong nangyari. So kinalimutan ko na lang and I moved on.

I wanted to speak up months ago pa. It was the worst two weeks of my life. I wanted to let everyone know what really happened, because I’m so tired of taking all the blame for something that I didn’t do. I’m so tired of people portraying me as the bad guy based only on alleged rumors that have no truth.

Pero kasi I found my peace, and I decided to forgive and forget. I decided to work harder na lang, and let my actions speak for myself. I’ve been through worse. Ano pa naman ‘to, ‘diba?

I also realized — why should I prove myself, if everything I do or say will never be enough for people to believe? Kasi naisip ko, only uneducated people listen to silly rumors, so why please them? Kasi kahit ano naman gawin ko, hindi nila mauunawaan ‘yun. Kaya I moved on.

ON WHY SHE WENT LIVE

The reason why I did this now is for people to move on na rin. I didn’t do this to create another issue. I didn’t do this to create another problem, to be called a victim, or to be called problematic.

I’m doing this for closure. I’m not asking you to believe in me. This is for everyone — closure for me, closure for my family, closure [for] their fans. Hindi niyo kailangan maniwala. You can do whatever you want with my statement, pero ito na ‘yun.

I’m happy na I did my part and I owned up to it.

Alam ko naman na mas madaling paniwalaan ang chismis kaysa sa katotohanan, kaya nga mas maraming naniniwala doon, e. The truth isn’t easy to accept, but it will set you free.

Masaya na ang puso ko ngayon, at ipagdadasal ko na sana matutunan na rin nating lahat na maging masaya para sa iba.

And since we also have 156,000 viewers, I will take this opportunity to say na sana pagtuunan na lang natin ng pansin ang mas importanteng bagay — malapit na ho ang eleksyon. So please, vote wisely.

Tama na po ang away. Let’s all love.

Thank you sa lahat ng naniwala sa akin, at hindi agad naniwala agad. Sa mga naniniwala pa rin, I’m just happy na nailabas ko na lahat ng ‘to.

I love you all so much.

