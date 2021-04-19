LOOK: Isabel Oli and John Prats celebrate daughter Feather's 5th birthday

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Isabel Oli and John Prats took to social media to share their message for the birthday of their eldest child, Feather, who turned 5 on Sunday, April 18.

In her Instagram account, Oli posted photos showing their family's celebration for Feather's special day.

"And just like that you are 5. Momma has your back always. Praying that God will continue bless, protect, guide and shine His face upon you. Happiest birthday, my sweet and full of kwento @featherprats. I love you to infinity and beyond," Oli wrote in one of her posts.

For his part, Prats shared a video showing photos of him with Feather and their family.

In the caption, the "Ang Probinsyano" star wrote: "Blessed birthday anak. Sobrang bilis ng oras. Big girl ka na. 5 years old ka na. Ang tanging dasal ko lang ay sana lumaki kang mabuting tao. I love you my clingy anak."

Prats and Oli, who got married in 2015, have two other children. Their second child, Daniel Freedom, turned 3 last November while their third, Forest is turning 1 this July 17.

