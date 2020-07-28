John Prats finally sees baby daughter for the first time

MANILA – John Prats was finally able to see his newborn daughter.

On Instagram, Prats shared a photo of him holding baby Forest’s foot and wrote: “Nahawakan din kita. Hello baby Forest.”

This was the first time the actor got to hold his third child since he has been on lock-in taping for “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” as a safety measure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prats’ wife Isabel Oli gave birth to baby Forest last July 17.

Prats and Oli, who got married in 2015, have two other children. Their eldest Lilly Feather is 4, while their second, Freedom, is turning 2 in November.

Oli has yet to share an update about her after giving birth.