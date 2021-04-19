James Yap shares birthday message for son Bimby

MANILA -- PBA star James Yap on Monday shared his birthday message for his son James "Bimby" Yap Jr., who is celebrating his 14th birthday.



"I Love you no matter what! Wishing you all the best that life can offer. God bless you," Yap wrote in the caption of an Instagram post for his son with former wife Kris Aquino.

Yap and Aquino were married in 2005 but separated five years later. Their marriage was annulled in 2012.

Yap also has two children with his Italian girlfriend, Michaela Cazzola, as well as another child with an ex-girlfriend.

Earlier this month, Aquino said she is giving her two sons Bimby and Joshua "enough privacy" after the boys were ridiculed online.



Joshua is Aquino's son with actor Phillip Salvador.

A month after her tell-all clip, Aquino took responsibility for all hateful remarks Josh and Bimby received on social media, saying she will start limiting her social media posts about them from now on.

Related video: