Andi Eigenmann celebrates son Koa's third month

MANILA – Andi Eigenmann's only son, Koa, is three months old, and the actress took to social media to celebrate it.

Eigenmann shared a few photos of her baby boy on Instagram on Saturday,

“Happy 3rd month to my littlest! I saved this information for this update but yes, he is now not as sleepy as he used to be,” she wrote.

“With more awake times, Koa sure has been discovering new things about himself and the world. Like smiling and giggling (especially when he sees mine or papa's face),” she added.

Eigenmann said Koa has also been fond of putting his thumb into his mouth and “sometimes, his whole fist too, as you can see in these pics.”

“It’s been such a joy watching him grow. I now know how swiftly this stage goes by. I've been happily enjoying every moment of it,” she said.

Eigenmann gave birth to Koa, her second child with her fiancé Philmar Alipayo, in January. Their first child, Lilo, was born in 2019.

Eigenmann's first child, Ellie, her daughter with former boyfriend Jake Ejercito, was born in November 2011.

Currently, Eigenmann, Alipayo, Lilo and Koa are in Siargao while Ellie is in Manila with Ejercito, who fetched her in the island.

