Andi Eigenmann gives birth to baby boy

MANILA -- Actress Andi Eigenmann has given birth to her third child, her mother, veteran actress Jaclyn Jose, confirmed on Monday, January 18.

Posting a photo of Eigenmann, Jose said her daughter safely delivered a bouncing baby boy.

"Congratulations anak for having a successful delivery to our newest member of the family," Jose wrote.



It was August last year when Eigenmann announced that she's expecting her third child -- and her second with soon-to-be-husband, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo.

Lilo is Eigenmann and Alipayo’s first child, while Ellie is the actress’ daughter with her former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.



Just weeks ago, Eigenmann and Alipayo had ‘breathtaking’ underwater engagement shoot, which Jose called the “most romantic proposal” ever.

In her most recent post on Instagram, Eigenmann talked about the end of her wonderful pregnancy journey.

"I hope I savored this pregnancy enough! What a truly beautiful experience this was. This journey has taught me to love my body, to appreciate it, and to believe in it so much more. As this journey comes to an end, another one begins. This time around my focus is not on getting my old body back. Just on taking great care of it as a way to show gratitude for carrying and protecting the people that has showed me what I am destined to be -- the honor of being their mom," Eigenmann wrote in the caption.

