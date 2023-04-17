Photos from Director Jon M. Chu's Twitter account.

Director Jon M. Chu gave fans a first glimpse of the lead characters of the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical "Wicked."

In a Twitter post, Ariana Grande can be seen in a pink gown with blonde hair as Glinda, while Cynthia Erivo donned the iconic black witch attire of Elphaba.

"I’ve already been changed for good by these two women … #CynthiaErivo & #ArianaGrande as the Witches of Oz. They will lift your spirits, break ur heart, and leave you speechless with their voices. So excited to introduce you to our world … So much more to come," Chu said in the caption.

Chu said the film is expected to open in theaters on November 27, 2024.

Written by Stephen Schwarz and Winnie Holzman, “Wicked” serves as a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz.” The musical centers on the green-skinned Elphaba, who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and her friendship with Glinda.

