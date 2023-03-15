'Wicked' film to be released on Nov. 27, 2024

Photo from Jon M. Chu's Twitter account.

The upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical "Wicked" is set to be released next year, director Jon M. Chu announced Wednesday.

Chu said the film is expected to be on theaters on November 27, 2024.

"We are deep into production on 'WICKED' and everyday we get more and more excited to share with u the mischief we’ve been up to," Chu said in a tweet.

"So…We’ve decided to get it to you all a little earlier than planned. OUR NEW RELEASE Date is NOV 27th 2024! A little Thanksgiving treat!" he added.

American pop star Ariana Grande and British stage actress Cynthia Erivo will star as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the movie adaptation of the well-loved musical.

Written by Stephen Schwarz and Winnie Holzman, “Wicked” serves as a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz.” The musical centers on the green-skinned Elphaba, who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and her friendship with Glinda.

