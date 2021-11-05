Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo to star in ‘Wicked’ movie

US hitmaker Ariana Grande and British actress Cynthia Erivo will co-star in Universal’s movie adaptation of ‘Wicked.’ FILE/Mike Blake and Danny Moloshok, Reuters/composite

US pop star Ariana Grande and British stage actress Cynthia Erivo are set to star in a movie adaptation of the well-loved musical “Wicked.”

Grande shared news of her casting as Glinda on Instagram, with a set of photos showing a virtual meeting among her, Erivo, and director Jon M. Chu.

Chu is the filmmaker behind the acclaimed films “In the Heights” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Among the photos is a bouquet of flowers Grande received from Erivo, with a card that read: “‘Pink goes good with green.’ Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you.”

Erivo, who won a Tony, Grammy, and daytime Emmy for her role in “The Color Purple,” similarly expressed her excitement with clinching the role of Elphaba.

She also got flowers from Grande, who wrote in her message to Erivo: “Dear Cynthia, honored doesn’t even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz.”

Written by Stephen Schwarz and Winnie Holzman, “Wicked” serves as a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz.” The musical centers on the green-skinned Elphaba, who later becomes the Wicked Which of the West, and her friendship with Glinda.