Kim Chiu grateful to 'ASAP' for not giving up on her

MANILA -- Actress-host Kim Chiu took to social media to express her gratitude to her "ASAP" family as she uploaded clips from her hot dance number in ABS-CBN's variety show to celebrate her upcoming birthday.

Chiu is turning a year older this April 19.

In a Instagram post on Sunday night, Chiu, who started her showbiz career when she joined "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB), said she is thankful to "ASAP" for being there with her from the very start.

"When I entered showbiz, I had no weapon in my pocket. All I have is my dream to provide for myself and especially for my family. In a few days, I’ll be a year older plus 17 years in showbiz. Looking back, I am just extremely grateful, most especially to my #ASAP FAMILY. They’ve been with me since day one, the time that I don’t know how to perform on stage; shy girl, often nervous," Chiu shared.

"One time I asked myself: Why are they giving me this opportunity even if I messed up a lot? Should I give up my dream to provide? Then suddenly, a thought came to my mind. Even if I didn’t know how to do all this stuff to entertain the viewers, they believed in me and that I could do this; seeing my supporters smiling while I was performing made me know the purpose of why I was here. Whenever I accomplish a performance, I get giddy and excited," she added.

Aside from the love and support, Chiu also thanked her "ASAP" family for the confidence she has right now.

"Thank you for not giving up on me and showing me your support and love. Truly ASAP IS A FAMILY!!!! FAMILY that sees you grow and celebrates with you and is always proud of what you have become. THANK YOU ASAP; performer/host KIM CHIU will not be here without you. Indeed advance HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!"

Aside from being one of "ASAP" stars, Chiu is also currently one of the hosts of the noontime program “It's Showtime."

She is also set to star in upcoming Kapamilya series "Linlang."

