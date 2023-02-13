Tearful Kim Chiu quickly recovers in 'Dream Maker' finale

'Dream Maker' host Kim Chiu turns emotional during the live finale of the reality talent search. ABS-CBN

MANILA — A tearful Kim Chiu managed to quickly recover and compose herself as she delivered her closing spiel for the last time in the finale of "Dream Maker" over the weekend.

Chiu was the main host of the reality talent search for three months, spanning 26 episodes.

Herself a graduate of a reality show, Chiu time and again drew praise for her energetic but also empathic hosting style for "Dream Maker," with clips of her bond with and sincere advice to the contestants making the rounds online.

On February 12, Sunday, Chiu joined a packed Caloocan Sports Complex in cheering for the "dream chasers," leading up to the announcement of the seven winners who will form the new pop group HORI7ON.

Throughout the three-hour live episode, Chiu — who did not just host, but also perform — was able to compose herself despite noticeably turning emotional at the triumph and elimination of the aspirants.

It was only when Chiu recited her closing spiel for the last time that she became tearful, her voice cracking. She, however, swiftly regained her composure to finish her line — before turning her back to the camera to wipe her eyes.

"Ako naman po si Kim Chiu, na nagsasabing: Aja, Pinoy dreamers! The world is your stage," she said, on the verge of tears. "This has been 'Dream Maker' — the search for the next global pop group!"

A flood of praise for Chiu's season-long hosting of "Dream Maker," including its finale, made her name a top trending topic on Twitter on Sunday night, alongside the No. 1-ranking official hashtag of the episode.

😭😭😭 awww na fragile naman ako dito ng alas 3 ng madaling araw!🥹 thank you po.❤️ hindi dapat tumigil ang mundo sa isang pagdapa. Tayo lang ng tayo. Meron at meron din makakatanggap sayo along the way.🙏🏻 https://t.co/ogVYer5ZUH — kim chiu (@prinsesachinita) February 12, 2023

Mag 4am na dilat na dilat pa diwa ko!😅 still in cloud 9! Di ako makapaniwala sa lahat ng nangyari kagabi.🙏🏻❤️ thank you papa God for all the guidance sa buong show.🥹🙏🏻 — kim chiu (@prinsesachinita) February 12, 2023

Responding to one follower commending her improvement after once being criticized over public speaking, Chiu tweeted: "Awww na fragile naman ako dito ng alas 3 ng madaling araw! Thank you po. Hindi dapat tumigil ang mundo sa isang pagdapa. Tayo lang ng tayo. Meron at meron din makakatanggap sayo along the way."

In a separate tweet, she wrote: "Mag 4am na dilat na dilat pa diwa ko! Still in cloud 9! Di ako makapaniwala sa lahat ng nangyari kagabi. Thank you papa God for all the guidance sa buong show.

At the conclusion of the live show, seven were named members of HORI7ON, which will debut in South Korea: Jeromy, Marcus, Kyler, Vince, Reyster, Kim, and Winston.

