Vice Ganda graces the cover of Reader's Digest April issue. ABS-CBN

MANILA – ABS-CBN and Kapamilya star Vice Ganda remain trusted by Filipinos, as they were recognized during the Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Awards 2023.

ABS-CBN, the country’s leading content company, received a Gold Award while the “It’s Showtime!” mainstay host was awarded with Most Trusted Entertainment and Variety Presenter recognition.

According to the Reader’s Digest 25th annual survey, brands that win a Gold Award are those that got outstanding results, based on the perception of consumers in terms of listening to concerns, sympathizing with their situations, and providing support and assistance.

Meanwhile, the comedian Vice added another feather to his cap for being one of the most trusted personalities in the country. Vice is also on the front cover of the Reader's Digest April 2023 - Trusted Brands issue, the second time that he made the cover after 2010.

As the Most Trusted Entertainment and Variety Presenter for the fifth year in a row, Reader’s Digest described the award-winning host as a “national treasure” whose “influential voice” and “cultural impact” makes him one of the Philippines’ most successful entertainers.

The independently-conducted Trusted Brands survey was done by leading research company, Catalyst, that surveyed 8,000 everyday consumers across the markets of the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Catalyst asked each respondent to identify which recognizable brands of products and services they trust most.

The complete list of winners appears exclusively in the April 2023 issue of the Philippines Reader’s Digest magazine.

RELATED VIDEO