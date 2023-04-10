MANILA -- Tickets for comedy superstar Vice Ganda's comeback concert on June 2 at the Araneta Coliseum are now on sale.

In a social media post over the weekend, Vice shared the poster of his concert "Your Memejesty Queen VG" and that tickets are now available via Ticketnet.

A blockbuster staple of the Big Dome since 2010, Vice last performed at the venue four years ago in “ The Songbird and the Song Horse” with Regine Velasquez in February 2019.

Among his other hit shows were “Pusuan mo si Vice Ganda sa Araneta,” "Vice Ganda Todong Sample na sa Araneta,” and “Vice Gandang Ganda sa Sarili sa Araneta: Eh di Wow.”

Before his Araneta Coliseum show, the Kapamilya star will have his “VGFul” US and Canada tour this,month.

