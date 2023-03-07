Vice Ganda sets Araneta comeback concert in June

MANILA -- Comedy superstar Vice Ganda will make his grand comeback at the Araneta Coliseum on June 2.

A blockbuster staple of the Big Dome since 2010, Vice last performed at the venue the four years ago in “ The Songbird and the Song Horse” with Regine Velasquez in February 2019.

Vice and his co-producers have yet to reveal the title of his much-awaited concert comeback in Manila which he initially announced on "It’s Showtime” Monday.

Ambie Burac, one of Vice’s close associates, told ABS-CBN News that their team is excited to mount the concert now that the pandemic has eased and live events are back.

Among Vice’s other much-talked about Big Dome shows were “Pusuan mo si Vice Ganda sa Araneta,” "Vice Ganda Todong Sample na sa Araneta,” and “Vice Gandang Ganda sa Sarili sa Araneta: Eh di Wow.”

Preparations for the Araneta Coliseum show this June will follow after Vice’s “VGFul” US and Canada tour this April. Based on the poster released by Burac to ABS-CBN News, the tour will take Vice and his guests to Edmonton on April 16 to Edmonton, onwards Winnipeg, San Jose and Los Angeles on April 23.

Darren Espanto, MC and Lassy, and G Force Dancers will be among Vice’s guests.