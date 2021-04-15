Aleck Bovick describes Yam Concepcion as an ‘elegant’ sexy actress

Photos from Yam Concepcion and Aleck Bovick's Instagram accounts

A sexy star during her younger years, veteran actress Aleck Bovick shared how Yam Concepcion differs from the past generations of sexy actresses in the Philippines.

In a virtual blogcon for their upcoming series “Init sa Magdamag” on Thursday, Bovick noted that Concepcion has a different kind of allure onscreen.

“Si Yam unkabogable siya kasi sexy talaga siya. Ang ganda ng mukha niya na kahit anong makeup ang gawin mo sa kaniya, kahit anong hair ang gawin mo sa kanya, maganda talaga siya,” she said.

Bovick, who also appeared previously on the hit afternoon drama “Kadenang Ginto," went on to describe Concepcion’s sexiness as elegant.

“Yung pagpapa-sexy kasi niya mas elegant na ngayon, mas cute na tingnan kayo compare dun sa panahon namin,” she added.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old actress also expressed her gratitude to ABS-CBN for trusting her with another project. Bovick had also appeared on several “Maalaala Mo Kaya” episodes before.

“Hopefully huwag pong magsawa ang ABS na kunin po ako sa iba't ibang mga shows. Sobrang nakaka-humble kasi sa dami ng mga actors natin sa ating bansa, isa ako sa nakikita nila,” Bovick said.

Rated SPG by the regulatory MTRCB, “Init sa Magdamag” has garnered huge attention especially on social media after trailers of the show gave fans a glimpse of intimate scenes in the series among its main stars Concepcion, Gerald Anderson, and JM de Guzman.

The series will be seen on TV5, A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWant TFC; as well as WeTV and iflix, where VIP users will have access to two advance episodes.

