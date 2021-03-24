WATCH: Gerald seduces Yam in ‘Init sa Magdamag’ preview

Gerald Anderson and Yam Concepcion are first-time co-stars in ‘Init sa Magdamag.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Seen as his most daring role yet, Gerald Anderson at one point strips to his underwear as Tupe, in front of Yam Concepcion’s Rita, in a preview of the upcoming sexy drama “Init sa Magdamag.”

In the scene drop from producer Star Creatives Television, Tupe and Rita end up becoming roommates. Complaining of the sweltering heat — and in the hope of seducing Rita — Tupe removes his clothes in front of her, leaving only his underwear on.

Rita is at first annoyed, then apparently conflicted, hinting at her attraction to Tupe.

The scene is relatively tame compared to glimpses seen in the trailer of “Init sa Magdamag,” where Tupe and Rita get intimate outdoors, among others.

The trailer introduced the principal characters, which also includes JM de Guzman’s Peterson, in a story that blends romance and politics.

“Init sa Magdamag” is set to join ABS-CBN’s “Primetime Bida” lineup starting April 19.

The series will be seen on TV5, A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWant TFC; as well as WeTV and iflix, where VIP users will have access to two advance episodes.

