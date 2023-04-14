MANILA -- Nikko Natividad ticked an item off his bucket list as he and his family took a break in Japan.

On Instagram, Natividad posted a video which shows him skiing with his son. According to the geotag on his wife's Instagram post, they did the winter activity in Hokkaido.

In the caption, Natividad wrote: "30yrs bago ko na achieved to. Pero sulit ang pagaantay kasi may kalaro akong bata at wife na taga video😅🥰. Lord thankyou."

"Dream come true🙏❤️ ," Natividad wrote in the video.

Just last February, Natividad got a new car for his birthday as gift from his wife, Cielo Mae Eusebio.

It was November 2021 when Natividad and Eusebio tied the knot. They have a son, Aiden.

Natividad is a former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate and Hashtags member.

