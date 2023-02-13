Nikko Natividad gets new car from wife as birthday gift

MANILA -- Actor-dancer Nikko Natividad got a new car for his birthday as a gift from his wife, Cielo Mae Eusebio.

In an Instagram post, the couple posed with the new vehicle as Natividad turns 30.

"Advance happy birthday mahal @nikkonatividad bawi ka sa balemtayms okay?" Eusebio said in the caption.

Natividad's fellow Hashtag members congratulated Natividad on his new vehicle.

"Un oh. congratsssss!" Ronnie Alonte said, followed by three heart emojis by Zeus Collins.

It was only in November last year when Natividad and Eusebio tied the knot. They have a son, Aiden.

Last year, Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon led the reunion of the Hashtags together with their respective love interests.

De Leon was joined by Collins, Alonte, Natividad, Tom Doromal, Paulo Angeles, Luke Conde, Ryle Santiago, Vitto Marquez, Wilbert Ross, Charles Kieron, and Rayt Carreon.

Also spotted at the party were Loisa Andalio and Jackie Gonzaga. YouTube star Zeinab Harake was also present at the event as a guest.

Other past and present members of Hashtags are Jameson Blake, Jimboy Martin, Jon Lucas, Bugoy Cariño, Maru Delgado, and Kid Yambao. Former member Franco Hernandez passed away in 2017.

