Michelle Madrigal says marriage 'at the end of divorce'

MANILA -- Michelle Madrigal revealed Wednesday that her marriage to fitness trainer Troy Woolfolk "is at the end of divorce," nearly a year after announcing their split.

"An ending to this chapter," she said in an Instagram post. "Yesterday was supposedly a day we celebrate our union few years back… Fast forward to 2022, it’s a completely different story because this marriage is at the end of divorce (took some time but have been legally separated)."

Moving forward, Madrigal said she is "letting go of all the negative emotions that transpired during this union and embracing the positive ones."

"We are blessed to have a loving daughter that we get to share during this big transition," she said.

"Letting go to free myself. Welcome to the new chapter of my life. To all my friends and family who have supported me emotionally and financially, you all know who you are! Thank you," she ended.

It was in August last year when Madrigal and Woolfolk announced their split through separate but similar statements on social media.

The two met in Texas, USA in 2016, during the actress’ time taking up culinary arts. They welcomed their only child Anika in October 2017, and got married in April 2019.