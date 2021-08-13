Michelle Madrigal and Troy Woolfolk got married in the US in April 2019. They have one daughter together. FILE/Courtesy of Nice Print Photo

MANILA — Actress Michelle Madrigal and her husband, fitness trainer Troy Woolfolk, revealed Friday that they are no longer together and are in the process of divorcing.

Madrigal and Woolfolk announced their separation through separate but similar statements, both mentioning they still love each other, but no longer as a spouse.

Without detailing a timeline, Madrigal said she and Woolfolk “have been separated and are going through a divorce.”

“Of course, we have remained friends and co-parents to our beautiful daughter Anika,” she said.

Madrigal and Woolfolk met in Texas, USA in 2016, during the actress’ time taking up culinary arts. They welcomed Anika, their only child, in October 2017; and then got married in April 2019.

“We hope that y’all can give us the space and respect with our decision,” Madrigal said. “We thank y’all for all the love and support you have given The Woolfolk family. We will always have love for each other and cherish the good times rather than the bad ones.”

Indicating they have managed to keep warm ties, Woolfolk was among those who commented on Madrigal’s Instagram post announcing their separation.

“But damn we sho did look good together,” he wrote, with fire emojis.

In his own statement about the split, Woolfolk said, “We have no drama we are still cool.”

“I will always love @mitch_madrigal cause she is the mother of my child that we will co-parent together. I still love everyone in her family and will continue to treat them like my own,” he added.

Woolfolk’s statement accompanied a selfie video where he explained that he and Madrigal “ultimately we decided we’re probably better friends than husband and wife.”

“She still loves me, I still love her, because we have our baby daughter who we’ll be co-parenting. We still have that friendship, just not companionship in the sense of marriage,” he said.

Both Madrigal and Woolfolk said they opted to go public with their breakup to address persistent speculation stemming from their absence from each other’s social media updates in recent months.

Madrigal pointed out that they did share their lives with their followers over the years, including their engagement and wedding, Anika’s milestones, and their candid revelation that they had met through the dating app Tinder, in a viral YouTube Q&A.

Woolfolk, meanwhile, said the announcement was to “prevent any confusion” and to put an end to “intrusive” questions about their personal life.

