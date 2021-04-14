WATCH: DJ Loonyo releases music video of single 'Dance Under The Sun'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- DJ Loonyo has indeed come a long way from doing viral videos on TikTok as he is now officially a recording artist, having released his dance single “Dance Under The Sun" under Universal Records.

Last April 10, the label released on YouTube the official music video of the single of DJ Loonyo, whose real name is Rhemuel Lunio. It has garnered close to 90,000 views already as of writing.

The song is touted as a “summer anthem” which aims to bring optimism and positivity amid the difficult situation the Filipinos are facing.

Dance covers of “Dance Under The Sun” have been uploaded on TikTok, where DJ Loonyo rose to fame, with the dance steps choreographed by the viral dancer himself.

DJ Loonyo found his way into the showbiz industry, thanks to his viral dance cover of “Fight Song,” which was dedicated to the frontliners during the start of the lockdown in the Philippines last year.

The viral TikToker also released the single “Teka Muna” before recently signing a contract with Universal Records as part of its roster.

He continued to be a talk of the town when he collaborated with actress and YouTube star Ivana Alawi for a vlog which sparked “LooVana” loveteam.

