DJ Loonyo set to release single 'Teka Muna'

MANILA -- Social media sensation DJ Loonyo is set to release a single entitled "Teka Muna."

Loonyo took to social media to share his newest project to his fans and followers.

In a post on Instagram, Loonyo shared a poster of the song which will be released on all music platforms on Tuesday, September 8.

Rhemuel Lunio in real life, the Cagayan de Oro choreographer and DJ rose as an internet sensation early this year with his viral dance cover of "Fight Song," which was dedicated to frontliners.

His collaboration with sexy actress Ivana Alawi early this year also made headlines.