Alessandra de Rossi calls on govt not to take Filipinos for granted amid COVID surge

Actress Alessandra de Rossi did not mince words when she called out the government to prioritize the lives of the Filipinos amid the surging cases of COVID-19 in the country.

This, after photos and videos of President Rodrigo Duterte playing golf and riding a motorcycle were released to debunk allegations that the chief executive was not healthy.

In her Twitter account, De Rossi also stressed that resiliency, a common Filipino trait, should not be an excuse\.

On a serious note, STOP TAKING FILIPINOS FOR GRANTED! yes, resilient tayo, and very understanding, pero may hangganan ang lahat. Ang dami naming kayang ibigay. May mga pangarap din at pamilya. Don't take our lives for granted!

Tulong. We need support.

“On a serious note, STOP TAKING FILIPINOS FOR GRANTED! yes, resilient tayo, and very understanding, pero may hangganan ang lahat,” she said.

The actress also reiterated that Filipinos need help and support and “not sports.”

“Ang dami naming kayang ibigay. May mga pangarap din at pamilya. Don't take our lives for granted! Tulong. We need support. Not sports. Ay natweet,” De Rossi added.

The actress also lashed out at netizens who criticized her job as a response to her comments on political and social issues.

“I don't know kung bat pag walang masagot na matino, trabaho ko issue. Wala naman akong matututulong sa covid 19 kahit maging superstar pa ako sa outer space. Hello?! I'm jobless by choice. Sinadya ko yun. Ganun ako eh,” she tweeted.

After #NasaanAngPangulo trended on social media, Sen. Bong Go released undated photos and a video of the chief executive in response to criticism over his absence from the public.

