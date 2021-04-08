‘Mas malala ngayon’: Alessandra sees fewer opportunities for work

Actress Alessandra de Rossi. Instagram: @msderossi

MANILA — Acclaimed actress Alessandra de Rossi was counting on being able to resume work safely this year when she turned down jobs during the earlier part of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

A year has passed, however, and for de Rossi that prospect of catching up on lost opportunities appears farther than ever, with the surging cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines.

“Last year, di ako tumanggap ng work noong 1k cases pa lang. Sabi ko next year na ako babawi, for sure things will get better,” de Rossi tweeted on Thursday.

“Ayun. Mas malala ngayon,” she said.

Last year, di ako tumanggap ng work noong 1k cases pa lang. Sabi ko next year na ako babawi, for sure things will get better. Ayun. Mas malala ngayon. I think I need a new job. Gusto kong maging manghuhula, para alam ko sinasabi ko! Chot! — alessandra de rossi (@msderossi) April 8, 2021

De Rossi, 36, has been vocal of her preference to stay at home amid the ever-growing risk of contracting COVID-19 in public.

While she did get offers of acting projects when lockdown measures eased in the latter half of 2020, de Rossi still opted not to head out.

That meant having a dwindling source of income. She addressed that concern by selling her car, to have money to tide her through, de Rossi said in an August 2020 interview.

“I think I need a new job,” she jested on Thursday. “Gusto kong maging manghuhula, para alam ko sinasabi ko! Chot!”

De Rossi’s statement came within an hour of the latest COVID-19 tally in the country. On Thursday, the Philippines logged an additional 9,216 cases, bringing the total of active cases to 167,279 — a record-high since the onset of the pandemic.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC