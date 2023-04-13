Pamu Pamorada gives birth to first child

MANILA – “Pinoy Big Brother” graduate and actress Pamu Pamorada can now call herself a mother, having given birth to her first child.

Pamorada revealed the good news Monday by releasing some snaps after giving birth to baby Zaia.

Beside the actress were her fiancee Mitchell Hapin and OB-Gyne Bev Ferrer.

“Hello world meet my baby girl. Yes po, sa lahat po ng nag tatanong na nganak na po ako. So much joy and grateful heart na safe naming nalabas si baby with the help of our OB doctor @bevferrer79 thanks doc. Hahaha sorry di ko na achieved yung Jessy Mendiola giving birth beauty,” she said in a lengthy caption.

Pamorada gave praise to Ferrer for making her feel safe during the last stretch of her pregnancy.

She detailed how Ferrer assisted them with all her concerns, birth planning, and preparations before giving birth.

“Grabe si Doc bev ginawa nya akong wonder woman amazing kasi na gulat lang din ako na kaya ko pala mag unmedicated vaginal birth. feeling ko at that time nag super saiyan ako habang nanganganak,” she added.

Pamorada joined "Pinoy Big Brother Unlimited" in 2011 and finished in second place. She has since embarked on a showbiz career, starting with her first acting project "Kahit Puso'y Masugatan" in 2012.

Pamorada was part of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla's series "2 Good 2 Be True," which concluded early this year.

