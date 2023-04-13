Keempee de Leon grateful for win in Summer MMFF

Keempee De Leon. Facebook/RSB Unit/File

MANILA -- Keempee de Leon is filled with gratitude after winning Best Supporting Actor in the first-ever Summer Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) for his portrayal in the movie "Here Comes the Groom."

On Instagram, De Leon thanked all those who were part of the comedy film, from the director and his co-stars to the production crew, as well as his supporters.

He also admitted that he turned emotional after hearing that he won an acting award.

"I really cried... [because] it's been decades since the last time I received an award. Thank you, Lord, for his," he said.

"Thank you so, so much to the wonderful people who got me to be part of this movie," he added, declaring that his award is for all the cast, crew, and supporters of "Here Comes the Groom."

Aside from De Leon's win, "Here Comes The Groom" won three more awards including a "herstoric" win for TV host-actress Jervi Li, popularly known as Kaladkaren, who became the first-ever transgender winner of the MMFF Best Supporting Actress trophy.

The movie also went home with trophies for 3rd Best Picture and a Special Jury Prize.

In 2018, De Leon returned to ABS-CBN via the series "Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit."

He was also one of the stars of "2 Good 2 Be True," which concluded last year.