'About Us But Not About Us' actors Elijah Canlas and Romnick Sarmenta wave to onlookers during the Summer MMFF Parade of Stars on April 2, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The psychological drama "About Us But Not About Us" dominated the inaugural Summer Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) awards night, winning 10 trophies on Tuesday.

During the traditional Gabi ng Parangal, the film hauled top prizes including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay for Jun Robles Lana, and Best Actor for Romnick Sarmenta.

"About Us But Not About Us" also bagged the awards for Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Musical Score, Best Sound Design, and a Special Jury Prize for Elijah Canlas.

"About Us But Not About Us" was earlier hailed Best Film in the Critics' Pick Competition of the 26th Tallin Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia in November 2022.

The comedy riot "Here Comes The Groom" meanwhile clinched four awards, including a "herstoric" win for TV host-actress Jervi Li, popularly known as Kaladkaren, who became the first-ever transgender winner of the MMFF Best Supporting Actress trophy.

The soul-swapping tale also went home with the Best Supporting Actor award for Keempee de Leon, as well as the trophies for 3rd Best Picture and a Special Jury Prize.

The Brillante Mendoza-helmed "Apag" received two trophies: Best Actress for Gladys Reyes, and Best Original Theme Song for Andy Alviz's "Paralaya."

Originally scheduled to launch in 2020, the Summer MMFF was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nationwide theatrical run of the eight participating entries will be held until April 18.

Here is the list of winners:

Best Picture: "About Us But Not About Us"

Second Best Picture: "Love You Long Time"

Third Best Picture: "Here Comes the Groom"

Special Jury Prize: "Here Comes the Groom" and Elijah Canlas for "About Us But Not About Us"

Chris Martinez - "Here Comes the Groom"

JP Habac - "Love You Long Time"

Jun Robles Lana - "About Us But Not About Us" (WINNER)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Bela Padilla - "'Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko"

Gladys Reyes - "Apag" (WINNER)

Kylie Padilla - "Unravel"

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Carlo Aquino - "Love You Long Time"

Elijah Canlas - "About Us But Not About Us"

Romnick Sarmenta - "About Us But Not About Us" (WINNER)

Enchong Dee - "Here Comes the Groom"

Gerald Anderson - "Unravel"

Yoo Min-Gon - "'Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko"

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Aljur Abrenica – "Singlebells"

Ariel Rivera – "Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko"

Keempee de Leon – "Here Comes the Groom" (WINNER)

Nico Antonio – "Here Comes the Groom"

Xilhouete – "Here Comes the Groom"

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Ana Abad Santos – "Love You Long Time"

Kaladkaren – "Here Comes the Groom" (WINNER)

Maris Racal – "Here Comes the Groom"

Best Screenplay

"About Us But Not About Us" (WINNER)

"Here Comes the Groom"

"Love You Long Time"

"Unravel"

Best Cinematography

"About Us But Not About Us" (WINNER)

"Love You Long Time"

"Unravel"

Best Editing

"About Us But Not About Us" (WINNER)

"Here Comes the Groom"

"Love You Long Time"

"'Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko"

Best Production Design

"About Us But Not About Us" (WINNER)

Here Comes the Groom

Unravel

Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko

Best Musical Score

"About Us But Not About Us" (WINNER)

"Love You Long Time"

"Unravel"

"'Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko"

Best Original Theme Song

"Apag" – “Paralaya” by Andy Alviz (WINNER)

Best Sound Design

"About Us But Not About Us" (WINNER)

"Here Comes the Groom"

"Love You Long Time"

"Unravel"

"'Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko"

Best Float

"About Us But Not About Us"

"Apag"

"Here Comes the Groom"

"Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko"

"Love You Long Time" (WINNER)

"Singlebells"

"Unravel"

"'Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko"