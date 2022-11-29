'About Us But Not About Us' wins Best Film in Tallinn

Romnick Sarmenta and Elijah Canlas in ‘About Us But Not About Us.’ The IdeaFirst Company

Filipino filmmaker Jun Robles Lana has added another feather to his cap, following the win of his latest title, “About Us But Not About Us,” at the 26th Tallin Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia.

The film starring Romnick Sarmenta and Elijah Canlas was awarded Best Film in the Critics’ Pick Competition of the annual festival in Northern Europe.

“About Us But Not About Us” was hailed as “a thrilling psychological drama with a surprising plot twist, an unexpected real-time masterpiece.”

Tallinn organizers previously described the film as “masterfully orchestrated” and “truly an intellectual and a cinematographic pleasure.”

The movie follows Sarmenta and Canlas as “two people who are wrestling with the truth, and whose simple conversation turns into a deadly game that can ruin lives and shatter dreams,” according to the Film Development Council of the Philippines.

Lana has said “About Us But Not About Us” is a deeply personal project that came about from a period of depression. “Part fiction, and part confessional, the film allowed me to expunge my demons, come to terms with my dark past, and take full control of my narrative,” he earlier said.

Founded in 1997, Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival is said to be one of the largest film events in Nothern Europe, and is recognized as one of the top 15 film festivals globally by the Federation of the Association of Film Critics.

